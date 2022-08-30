CinemaSavannah presenting regional premiere of new A24 coming-of-age teen comedy

Described as having "shades of 'Ghost World'" by IndieWire, "Funny Pages" is the latest comedy from independent film distributing powerhouse, A24. The company is also known for titles such as "Midsommar," "Lady Bird," "The Lighthouse" and more recently, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

"Funny Pages," which comes from director Owen Kline, is a bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.