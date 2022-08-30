BreakingNews
CinemaSavannah presenting regional premiere of new A24 coming-of-age teen comedy

Credit: Courtesy of A24

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
37 minutes ago

Described as having "shades of 'Ghost World'" by IndieWire, "Funny Pages" is the latest comedy from independent film distributing powerhouse, A24. The company is also known for titles such as "Midsommar," "Lady Bird," "The Lighthouse" and more recently, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

"Funny Pages," which comes from director Owen Kline, is a bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.

Credit: Courtesy of A24

The film stars Daniel Zolghadri, Maria Dizzia, Josh Pais and Miles Emanuel. The showing by CinemaSavannah will be the regional premiere for the film.

IF YOU GO

What: "Funny Pages"

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10 (cash preferred, but card accepted)

Info: To join CinemaSavannah email list, send an email to cinesavannah@att.net.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: CinemaSavannah presenting regional premiere of new A24 coming-of-age teen comedy

