Cheerful and upbeat, a man called Grasshopper feels right out of the movies — and he is.

Credit: Jane Fishman / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Jane Fishman / For Savannah Morning News

His wife of 46 years, Ruby, a mix of Cherokee and Sioux, calls him Stewart.

Between his names, his sartorial dress and his heritage the man has style. He carries it well. No wonder he’s been in 14 movies.

It doesn’t hurt he knows his way around horses since his days in Gary, Ind., where his aunt and uncle raised quarter horses and his father was a jockey who knew how to break or train horses. He has ridden in the Martin Luther King, Jr., parade and the St Patrick’s Day parade.

But none of his acting experience started that way. For 40 years, he drove an 18-wheel truck carrying cranes and heavy equipment.

“I was fearless. I loved pulling heavy equipment. They called me ‘suicide man.’”

That career ended in 2016 when someone sideswiped him and nearly took his life. He couldn’t talk for two years. Now he’s walking around with four screws and a plate in his neck. The accident affected his memory (it comes and goes) and vocal cords (his voice is shaky), but it didn’t touch his good nature. He has resumed his duties as one of 14 ministers at the Jonesville Baptist Church in Tatumville off Montgomery Street. He’s also the chaplain of his riding club, where he reads scripture and prays.

Still, when producer Chris Forbes ran into Butch Clark, the president of a riding club called the Carolina Cowboys, in a Ridgeland, S.C., post office and asked for Black cowboys for a film he was making, Grasshopper’s name came up, even though he was still recovering from his accident.

His roles have varied. In "Wyatt Earp shoots First," he plays a preacher. In "The Last Days of Billy the Kid" – "my favorite movie" - he played a U.S. Deputy. In "Hampton's Legion," which came out six months ago, he played a slave. "Sherman's March to the Sea," his last movie, was filmed at the Promised Land Farm, where Stewart goes to buy greens.

Even though he hasn’t ridden since his accident, Stewart remains optimistic. He visits his new horse Candy regularly at a stable in Yemassee, S.C.

“I love the power and closeness of a horse,” he said. “The bonding. Once I get straight you’ll see me riding in the parade again. It’s gonna be soon.”

