Chatham County Police endure car chase, manhunt and alligators to capture suspect

CCPD deployed Eagle One, the county's helicopter, and the Chatham County Sheriff's K-9 unit to aid in the search. Community residents also assisted by providing golf carts and life vests as the search and ultimate standoff unfolded in a pond where two alligators reside.

In an attempt to flee officers who were closing in, Sloan jumped into the pond and swam to its middle. One of the two alligators swam toward Sloan and began circling. Officers dispatched Eagle One to hover over the pond to deter the alligators and to get a life jacket to Sloan who, according to the press release, refused to take it at first.

For more than an hour, Sloan refused to come out of the water. Chatham County's Marine Patrol Unit arrived with its amphibious vehicle and deployed on the pond. Still, Sloan refused officer commands to surrender. Finally, CCPD officer Joseph Lohr and Marine Patrol officer Heath Wynn dove into the waters and brought Sloan into custody.

Sloan has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, drug possession, obstruction by fleeing, and four counts of criminal trespass. He was transported by Chatham Emergency Services to an area hospital where he remained briefly before being booked into the Chatham County Detention Center, 1050 Carl Griffin Drive.

According the CCPD, "Neither the suspect, officers, or innocent bystanders were injured during the incident. The alligators were also unharmed."

Amy Paige Condon is a content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

