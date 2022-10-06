ajc logo
Chatham County Police continue search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon

By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
Oct 6, 2022

This is a developing story.

Update 6:30 p.m.

As the search continues for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, FBI and Chatham County Police investigators issued search warrants and continued a targeted outdoor search with professional and trained volunteers.

“We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters on Thursday.

The case remains classified as a missing child investigation.

Earlier report:

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue investigating the disappearance of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m. from his home on Buckhalter Road.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a press conference earlier Thursday that investigators from the county's police were joined by Savannah Police Department's mounted patrol, investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and aviation partners to provide air support and drone imaging for an extensive grid search on Wednesday in the area between Garrard Avenue, Chatham Parkway, Buckhalter Road, and Louis B. Mills Road. The area was closed to traffic on Wednesday as crews conducted their search.

"This remains a missing child investigation at this time," said Hadley, who clarified that no evidence pointed to abduction or foul play. "But everything is on the table."

Hadley said investigators worked until 2 a.m. and returned at 8 a.m. to conduct additional interviews and begin searching through phone records and footage from video cameras mounted in the vicinity of Simon's disappearance. Search warrants have been issued for the home.

Hadley said the parents of Simon have been cooperating with investigators.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Quinton Simon should contact Chatham County Police Department's Crime Tip at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police continue search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon

