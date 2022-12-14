Chatham County grand jury indicts Leilani Simon in Quinton Simon's murder

This is a developing story.
A Chatham County grand jury today indicted Leilani Simon for the murder of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, whose remains were found in a nearby landfill on Nov. 18 after nearly six weeks of searching by investigators.
Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones stood on the Chatham County Courthouse steps Wednesday afternoon to detail the felony charges against Simon, 22.
