ajc logo
X

Chatham County grand jury indicts Leilani Simon in Quinton Simon's murder

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

Credit: Courtesy of Chatham County Police Department

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

A Chatham County grand jury today indicted Leilani Simon for the murder of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, whose remains were found in a nearby landfill on Nov. 18 after nearly six weeks of searching by investigators.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones stood on the Chatham County Courthouse steps Wednesday afternoon to detail the felony charges against Simon, 22.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County grand jury indicts Leilani Simon in Quinton Simon's murder

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump
5h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
1h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Raise a glass to Savannah art: Local artists needed for new to-go cup design
12h ago
Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania
Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
3h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top