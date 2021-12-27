• Thursday: Nia (Purpose). Speaker is former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson with music by Richard and Saundra Hill.

• Friday: Kuumba (Creativity). Speaker is Lillian Grant Baptiste and music by Richard and Saundra Hill.

• Saturday: Imani (Faith). Speaker: is the Rev. Charles Robeson, creative expression by Charlesetta Blake and music by Richard and Saundra Hill.

The first day on Sunday spoke of Umoja (Unity) with speaker Michael O'Neal. Creative expression by Regina Emerson and music by Richard and Saundra Hill.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Celebrate Kwanzaa this year with events at the Beach Institute