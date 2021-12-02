Bunny Ware: People of Action Caring for Kids packs the stockings for foster, CASA kids

One group pic later, I pause Stephanie to ask about what she loves about her job as a resource manager at The Front Porch. "Helping people find resources they don't know about and putting the pieces together to make their life better," is her perfect reply!

Next up is the always smiling and charismatic Liz Giddens. Little did I know it, but Liz was once a foster child. From being bullied, wondering where she would live and not feeling like she had a home, Liz tells me, "I have hesitated in coming here because I knew it would be difficult, but my preacher made a point this morning. He said that those difficult times shaped my life into what it is now. My life is blessed and I want these kids to know that your circumstances don't define you."

After Malena introduces me to her "muscle man volunteer" Herman "Worm" Days, we enter the PACK Boutique. Malena points out eight aisles of new clothing, toiletries, accessories and toys. "We have 85 foster kids and children from CASA that come shop with us every three months until they are 18. Sometimes this is their first time being able to pick out anything they want," shares Malena.

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Before leaving I ask the petite mother of three to corral her sons, 10-year-old Weston, 13-year-old Harrison, and 15-year-old Davis with her husband Dudley for my final pic of the day. Seeing the guys surround the '93 Miss Johnson High School, I can see why PACK is so successful. Everything Malena does comes from a place of love.

“For the past nine years, we have delivered food bags for at risk children in our community. School nurses often tell us that they see a significant increase in visits on Monday and after holidays because they didn’t have access to enough food. PACK started as a kitchen table project that was created to help fill that void,” shares Malena.

Surrounded by a support system that includes her family, friends, local schools and churches, Malena credits people like Jamie Casino for being with her from the beginning. "We were in a tiny trailer and Jamie sent over 300 boxes of mac and cheese. Today he sent over a $6,000 check to cover today's event which will give our local kids gifts for Christmas," shares the petite blonde.

With continued support from Compassion Christian Church, Malena's dream is to have an entire village of warehouses that will serve every need a child may have. Until then she needs businesses, families or anyone to sponsor a child in crisis, volunteer or donate to this small but mighty non-profit! And if you need to meet a real life angel- Malena Stone will be waiting on you at the front door wearing a tiara!

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bunny Ware: People of Action Caring for Kids packs the stockings for foster, CASA kids