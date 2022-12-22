Bryan County rebuilding Hendrix Park after tornado damage with plans to re-open next year

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

When he first laid eyes on the destruction, Smith was speechless.

“My first impression is really easy to remember, just like it happened yesterday,” said Smith. “What I saw was the utter power of mother nature. I could not believe what I saw. I saw steel poles sheared off at the base. Previous to seeing that, I couldn't imagine anything strong enough to do something like that. It’s almost like you're viewing a movie as opposed to reality.”

Smith thinks funding for the park is somewhere near $1 million, not including the recreation center. Those funds will go towards amenities such as lights and sprucing up the ball fields.

PhotosDebris and ruin is all that remains of some Bryan County homes

Everyone from county commissioners to Bryan County Schools have pitched in to provide outdoor activities. Smith added having new ball fields represents a new season in Bryan County recreation.

“It will feel the way it does when spring comes around - when that first ray of sunshine comes and you see flowers blooming, indicating a fresh start,” said Smith. “We are looking forward to expanding our services to the residents in and around Hendrix Park. Being a new director, I was looking for creative opportunities to not just bring back what we had at one time, but to offer more to those who use the park and especially for those who live near it.”

The county is in talks of holding a ceremony to commemorate the rebuild. A date is still in the works.

“It will be something like a ribbon cutting ceremony,” said Smith.

“We've already talked about maybe having one of our local commissioners up in that area throw out a first pitch to start the baseball season and make it a real celebration. It’s not just the excitement of a normal baseball season. We want to make this extra special.”

