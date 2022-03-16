Boo Business: William Kehoe, the Irish legend behind the famed Savannah ghost story

Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah

Kehoe was born in Ireland in 1843 and moved to Savannah as a child with his parents. As a young man, he started working for Savannah Machine and Boiler Works. He was able to work his way up to foreman at Phoenix Architectural Works. The owner named his wife, Ellen Monohan, and William Kehoe as the owners in his will in 1878. Shortly after, William was able to buy Ellen’s share of the business and renamed it Kehoe Iron Works.

As you can tell from the magnificence and detail of what is now the Kehoe House Inn, the ironworks was successful. William included a lot of iron in the building of his gorgeous home on Columbia Square in the 1890s.

If William had stopped with the Kehoe Iron Works, he would still be considered an American success story, but that’s not where he stopped. He was also a founder of Chatham Savings and Loan Company, a director of Savannah Electric and Power Company, an originator of the Tybee Railroad, a Chatham County commissioner and a member of Tybee Town Council.

Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah

As a faithful Catholic, he also served on the board for St. Mary’s Female Orphanage Benevolent Society and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. In fact, when St. John’s Cathedral caught on fire in 1989, he was on the committee to rebuild it. He even donated ironwork.

It wasn’t all business with William, though. He married a woman named Anne Flood in 1868. The two would go on to have 10 children, but only nine survived infancy. From the stories I’ve found relayed to biographers from the Kehoe children, it sounds like they had a great childhood with loving parents.

William sold the home after his wife Anne’s death in 1920 and moved to a home on East 36th Street where he ended up dying from pneumonia in 1929 at the age of 87.

Credit: Chris Berinato Credit: Chris Berinato

As for the ghosts who haunt the Kehoe House Inn, I have crawled through birth, death, and census records for the Kehoe Family. It doesn’t appear that William and Anne ever had twins. While William did outlive some of his children, one died as a baby and three others died as adults. No mention of chimneys in their death certificates.

I’m not saying it isn’t haunted. Plenty of people who have stayed and worked at the Kehoe House have told me about their encounters with the ghost children. I’m just saying the back story is wrong.

Maybe the Kehoe kids had such happy memories of the house that they decided to return to spend their afterlife playing and messing with adults like they did as children. And maybe there’s a spectral William Kehoe lurking around to make sure no one ruins his beautiful ironwork.

Enocha Edenfield is no stranger to Savannah ghosts. You can find more of her ghost explorations on YouTube and TikTok.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Boo Business: William Kehoe, the Irish legend behind the famed Savannah ghost story