Bloomingdale council: City 'not open for business' for warehouse, apartment development

Bloomingdale is made up largely of residential-agricultural land but is experiencing more commercial growth along the U.S. 80 corridor. Most of the industrial building is located south of the Georgia Central Railway in the southern portion of the city.

Rapid growth in West Chatham has prompted Bloomingdale to take a measured approach in their own city, according to Baxter.

"We need to consider residents' needs," he said.

The city has a population of about 2,800 residents and 1,320 housing units.

Concerns also stem from water and sewer capacity. Bloomingdale currently has a water draw down rate of about 30,000 gallons per day. In 2025, when the Environmental Protection Agency reassess rates, that is most likely to go down, an issue for other Chatham County cities as well.

"We have a limited amount of water and sewer north of I-16," said Baxter.

Making sure the necessary water and sewer infrastructure is in place before homes are built is crucial, Baxter notes.

However, a representative from the Savannah Area Realtors said the pause on industrial and multifamily zoning applications is going to harm economic growth.

"Because of the economic impact of some of these multifamily developments and these industrial developments, there's a lot of money at play," said Cody Jones, government affairs director for the Savannah Area Realtors and the Savannah Multi-list Corporation.

Jones said because this was a zoning issue, more public notice should have been given before the meeting. City council members said they would be looking into the notice requirements.

"The housing market has largely been the economic engine in the state of Georgia and here in Savannah locally," said Jones, "Bloomingdale basically just said 'Where multifamily is concerned we're not open for business'."

Baxter said that the moratorium could end sooner than eight months if they're able to make the proper assessments before then.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

