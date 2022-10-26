Bethesda Academy holds annual senior recognition, blazer ceremony for 8 incoming seniors

Bethesda Academy, an independent private day school for boys and young men and the oldest child-care institution in the U.S., held its annual Senior Recognition and Blazer Ceremony and luncheon.

In honor of the start of the school year, senior students were given their navy blue blazer, khaki pants, white collared shirt, tie, belt, socks and shoes. The outfits were a gift from the Women’s Board of Bethesda.