Bethesda Academy holds annual senior recognition, blazer ceremony for 8 incoming seniors

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
4 hours ago

Bethesda Academy, an independent private day school for boys and young men and the oldest child-care institution in the U.S., held its annual Senior Recognition and Blazer Ceremony and luncheon.

In honor of the start of the school year, senior students were given their navy blue blazer, khaki pants, white collared shirt, tie, belt, socks and shoes. The outfits were a gift from the Women’s Board of Bethesda.

Representatives of the Women’s Board of Bethesda, select members of the Board of Governors, senior leaders of the Academy, and faculty attended.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bethesda Academy holds annual senior recognition, blazer ceremony for 8 incoming seniors

