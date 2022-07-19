ajc logo
Bench commemorating the American Revolution's Battle of Savannah added to Tricentennial Park

Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago
Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

The Georgia Sons of the American Revolution unveiled a granite bench on Thursday at the Coastal Heritage Society's Tricentennial Park.

The bench commemorates the American soldiers who fought in the Battle of Savannah on October 9, 1779 and the British withdrawal from Savannah on July 11, 1782.

The dedication was one of three events held in Savannah during the Georgia SAR's annual congress.

A second bench was dedicated in Johnson square and a special commissioned painting was unveiled depicting “George Washington in Savannah 1791”.

Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Foster Steinbeck/Savannah Morning News

