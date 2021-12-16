ajc logo
Behind the holiday drink: The Snuggletini and The 5fly Hot Toddy from The 5 Spot

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
59 minutes ago

Eat, drink and be merry is the motto when it comes to the holiday season.

To fulfill the second wish, we're featuring different holiday drinks from local Savannah restaurants throughout the season that you can make yourself to impress the upcoming family dinners, gatherings with friends or small celebrations.

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St.; 5spotrestaurant.com

  • 1.5 ounces of Four Roses bourbon
  • 1 ounce of Skrewball peanut butter whiskey
  • 0.5 ounces of amaretto
  • 0.5 ounces of cream
  • Salted caramel rim

"The Snuggletini is everything the holidays should be, warm, delicious and sweet. It makes me think of being home with my family snuggled up and watching one of our favorite movies," said Abbey Naspinski, general manager of The 5 Spot Midtown.

The 5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd Unit E-1;  5spotrestaurant.com

The 5fly Hot Toddy

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces of bourbon
  • 0.5 ounces of lemon juice
  • 0.5 ounces of maple syrup

Top with hot water and serve in your favorite mug

"The 5fly Hot Toddy reminds me of my dad. It's a classic just like him," said Jake Brooks, general Manager of The 5 Spot Sandfly.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Behind the holiday drink: The Snuggletini and The 5fly Hot Toddy from The 5 Spot

