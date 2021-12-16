"The Snuggletini is everything the holidays should be, warm, delicious and sweet. It makes me think of being home with my family snuggled up and watching one of our favorite movies," said Abbey Naspinski, general manager of The 5 Spot Midtown.

The 5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd Unit E-1; 5spotrestaurant.com

The 5fly Hot Toddy

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of bourbon

0.5 ounces of lemon juice

0.5 ounces of maple syrup

Top with hot water and serve in your favorite mug

"The 5fly Hot Toddy reminds me of my dad. It's a classic just like him," said Jake Brooks, general Manager of The 5 Spot Sandfly.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Behind the holiday drink: The Snuggletini and The 5fly Hot Toddy from The 5 Spot