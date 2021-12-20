After years of delays by FAA, Spaceport Camden granted site operator’s license

“In the 20th century Camden County was declared the ‘Gateway to Space.’ With this license, we have retained that title again in the 21st century,” Steve Howard, Camden County Administrator and Spaceport Camden executive project lead said in a statement Monday.

“This once in a generation opportunity will provide a new frontier of economic prosperity for Camden, the region and the state of Georgia. Georgia is part of the new space race, and we will become one of the leaders.”

Aside from the additional reviews needed for launches, the project is also facing opposition in court. Opponents of the project, who have brought forth concerns of fire and other catastrophes have taken the matter to Camden County court and are trying to force a special election to allow voters to decide whether or not the county should purchase the property.

