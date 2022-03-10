AC Hotel coming to Savannah's waterfront at former Savannah Electric headquarters site

Designed to incorporate themes of a "mid-century office building," the AC Hotel is a concept-driven international chain owned by Marriott that focuses on public spaces and a "refined experience."

Plans for Savannah's first AC Hotel call for a rooftop garden terrace and ground-floor restaurant.

Developers wanted to include a rooftop pool and a pedestrian bridge over the East Broad Street Ramp similar to the wrought-iron pathway over the Montgomery Street ramp but plans for both have been scrapped in the years since the initial presentation.

Calls and messages made to the group's executive offices were not returned by time of publication.

History of the hotel

The waterfront property was first home to the Novelty Iron Works of Rourke and Sons building, built around 1888 for masonry and other building trades. That building was demolished in the 1960s to make way for the SEPCO headquarters. Materials for the new building included asbestos and contaminated the ground soil on the site, according to the developer.

The initial request to demolish the SEPCO building was denied by the board in 2015, but was reversed by the Board of Zoning Appeals. The BZA said the initial denial did not stand because it was based on the SEPCO's building "unrealized historical potential."

The lot has since sat empty.

Developer, city partnering on infrastructure improvements

Plans include details about several infrastructure improvements to the public right-of-ways in the surrounding area.

In a 2021 letter to the MPC, it was revealed that "the City of Savannah has requested that North Point Hospitality co-develop the proposed improvements during the construction of the AC Hotel for the following public benefits:"

Connect the Riverwalk to the East Broad Street Ramp, and connect the corner of Bay and E. Broad Streets to Emmet Park.

Make accessibility improvements following regulations in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Improve pedestrian safety.

In the same letter, the developer suggested improving the issues with new sidewalks, crosswalks and a public-access elevator at the East Bay Street Ramp.

The hotel has already received construction permits.

