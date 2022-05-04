44th annual Savannah Scottish Games return after hiatus with pipe bands, reenactors and more

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games

"After two years, we are more than excited for the Savannah Scottish Games to return," Neill F. McDonald, a Past President of the Savannah Scottish Games. "Everyone has a little more pep in their step this year; we can't wait to be back at Bethesda and back to normal. I can hear the bagpipes and drums now."

Savannah's Scottish Games promise good old-fashioned fun, and a knowledge and appreciation of Scottish heritage, McDonald shared.

"We want people to have a good time and perhaps experience or see something they haven't seen before," he said. "Regardless of whether they consider themselves Scottish, this is a family event that everyone will enjoy."

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games

Activities include live music from Seldom Sober and Clann Ciúil on the entertainment stage, along with a range of merchandise and food from Scottish vendors, historical reenactments, children's activities, and more.

The Coastal Empire has shared a long history with residents of Scottish descent.

In the early 1700s, Scots arrived at Savannah to defend against the Spanish in the south. Following Spanish withdrawal from Georgia, Scots who had settled in Darien recognized the region's economic opportunity and immigrated with their families throughout the Southeast and South Georgia, evident today by a variety of Scottish surnames found in the Lowcountry.

That deep Scottish heritage plays an important role in making the Savannah Scottish Games a historical link for decedents and families in the region.

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games

"It's more than just a festival and a good time. It's a look back at where we come from," McDonald shared. "We have a large Scottish population here, but folks come to these games from all around, especially from our neighboring states, so it's not just about Savannah."

Some favorite events of the games include the athletic competitions, Highland dancers and bagpipe bands, along with Border Collie herding, and a range of traditional performances and historical reenactors.

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Scottish Games

It’s taste of Scotland right here in Savannah that honors a rich heritage up close.

"The Parade of Tartans at noon is extraordinary, with the bagpipes and drums going, and seeing members of Scottish clans marching under their tartan banners is a sight to behold," he added.

For more information about the Savannah Scottish Games, visit savannahscottishgames.com.

IF YOU GO WHAT: 44th Annual Savannah Scottish Games WHEN: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Bethesda Academy, 9750 Ferguson Ave. COST: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 active military and first responders, $5 for students, and free for child 10 years old and younger INFO: www.savannahscottishgames.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 44th annual Savannah Scottish Games return after hiatus with pipe bands, reenactors and more