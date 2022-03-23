2022 Savannah Music Festival: Vijay Iyer Trio 'breaking the mold' with uneasy jazz explorations

The pandemic seems to have allowed the overactive artist a chance to pump the brakes a little bit on his output.

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Music Festival Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Music Festival

“Like many people I think during the pandemic, I’m trying not to work so hard, as we get back into all of this,” Iyer said in an interview while he is on tour in Europe with his trio. “I certainly love playing, performing, I love making music with people and for people, but I also don’t need to harm myself in doing so.”

Iyer’s most recent album, 2021’s “Uneasy,” with bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey, was on many best of the year lists including Pitchfork, The New Yorker, NPR, Boston Globe. Released on the legendary record label ECM and featuring a stark photo of the Statue of Liberty, “Uneasy” struck a chord with listeners for its boundary pushing creativity and its socio-politically charged resonance. Songs like “Children of Flint” about the Flint, Michigan water crisis and “Combat Breathing” about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, reflected the anxiety listeners have felt during the pandemic.

“It’s not more political than anything else I’ve done, but I would say it’s been how I’ve worked since making music in the nineties,” said Iyer. “It certainly intensified in the last 20 years. I think it speaks to what people wanted at that moment and how that happened to speak to that. It wasn’t just me, but also the readiness of critics, for example, to receive things in those terms that maybe they didn’t before.”

“Uneasy” contains some breathes of relief amongst the darker tunes, including a cover of Joe Henderson’s arrangement of “Night and Day” by Cole Porter.

“It’s a moment of sunshine in there,” said Iyer. “I realized a lot of my compositions are a little bit melancholy, or written from a space of mourning or rage, or at least concern. That piece and Geri Allen’s piece, ‘Drummer’s Song,’ those are moments of resilience and joy to balance things out. I’m very conscious of that for myself, what it does to me, but also my listeners, to be given a moment of relative ease in the midst of unease.”

Iyer has released 24 albums over the years in various formations, whether with Vijay Iyer Sextet, his trio, or as a solo artist. Iyer already made waves with his previous trio featuring Stephan Crump on bass and Marcus Gilmore on drums, but his new line-up with Oh and Sorey expresses a whole new energy that Iyer enjoys exploring.

Iyer has collaborated with Sorey for over 20 years, and Oh for over a decade, but they clicked as a trio when they taught together at the Banff International Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music in Alberta, Canada. On the second-to-last night of the workshop, the trio decided to put on an impromptu performance for the students, and came to the conclusion that they needed to record an album together.

“Immediately it had a lot of fire, this volcanic energy, but then it also had a lot of finesse, a lot of delicacy, a lot of subtlety,” recalled Iyer. “That meant we could cover a lot of ground. I found that we could do these pieces that push the trio format in terms of intricacy and intensity. Then we could also explore dynamic and quiet spaces. So we did that, and we’ve been doing that.”

Growing up in Rochester, New York with an omnivorous appetite for music, Iyer formally studied violin, but taught himself to play piano by ear, as well. Iyer cited a quote by legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter when describing his own adventurous approach to piano. Shorter once recalled playing with his friends as a child, but then when he was asked by his parents what he did all day, he would reply, “Nothing.”

“It was the ‘nothing’ for me,” said Iyer. “It was that unguided, unfettered, unobserved space where I would experiment and stretch out and play. It was play in the child sense of the word. That slowly became something that I did.”

Although he is typically labeled a jazz artist, Iyer continues to stretch the limits of his music in unexpected ways. He might perform a Thelonious Monk song at one moment and then cover Flying Lotus or M.I.A. the next. During our interview, Iyer shared a photo of himself trying to learn the cello because he is currently composing a cello concerto to be performed in London next fall.

As the son of Indian immigrants, Iyer has even explored Indian classical music, both hindustani and carnatic, although he tries not to take it too seriously because he mistrusts any music that is labeled “Classical.”

“It’s important to both not be intimidated by it, but also not to think that it’s better than any other form of music that hasn’t been given that prestigious label,” explained Iyer. “Certainly, all the stuff I had been studying like Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Alice Coltrane, Geri Allen, Mary Lou Williams—has any of that ever been called serious, or classical, or sophisticated?

“Breaking the mold is the mold, because it’s always been about transcending category. Categorizing music was what the music business did to divide and conquer, to sell specific things to specific people.

“On the ground, what it is to be an artist is to be omnivorous, to be really open to everything and everyone who is open to you. Even certain spaces that aren’t open to you, that you can claim mobility and enter, make an incursion into. That’s the kind of history that has inspired me, is people making those kinds of moves into spaces that didn’t expect or even want them in, but then they end up doing something great or meaningful, and something that matters to people.”

Iyer looks forward to his performance at the Savannah Music Festival where he will share songs from his catalog as well as explore and shape new material. He will be joined by drummer Jeremy Dutton and Oh, who as a performer, is as big a draw as Iyer.

“I think people are often shocked to see what she’s doing because, first of all, you don’t see a lot of Asian women playing bass, and it doesn’t even matter who she is, what she’s able to achieve on the instrument, she’s one of the best in the world at what she does,” said Iyer. “She grooves for days and she’s a ferocious and fearless soloist.

Airbnb for musicians: Two Savannah residential recording studios offer look at new trend

“It comes alive in performance, so as we tour more and more possibilities reveal themselves to us,” Iyer added about his trio’s live shows. “We work from the repertoire, but we make it very spontaneous and visceral. It has a power to it that is joyful and serious at the same time.”

“It’s funny, I got tagged as an intellectual and that is a deterrent for listening because people don’t want to buy a ticket to listen to some egghead. But I can say that none of our audiences feel that way about it. It’s very alive musically, it’s emotional, and it’s all based around different grooves, different dance rhythms, and that’s what makes it go. That’s true of the whole history of jazz.”

IF YOU GO What: Savannah Music Festival: Vijay Iyer Trio When: Tuesday, April 5 at 8 p.m. Where: Metal Building at Trustees' Garden, 10 E. Broad St. Cost: $42 Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Savannah Music Festival: Vijay Iyer Trio 'breaking the mold' with uneasy jazz explorations