Savannah mayor: COVID mask mandate reinstated due to rising cases, effective immediately

As of Thursday, the vaccination rate in Chatham County reached 42% full vaccination and 46% with at least one dose. Georgia reached 40% fully vaccinated and 45% with at least one dose.

Chatham County lifted its mask requirement in mid-May following the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that "fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

