Savannah mayor: COVID mask mandate reinstated due to rising cases, effective immediately

The City of Savannah is reinstating its face mask mandate as cases of the COVID-19 delta variant continue to surge. The mandate is set to go into effect immediately.
The city's previous mask mandate, which was implemented in July 2020, was changed to an advisory at the end of May.
There have been just over 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chatham County and more than 400 deaths. About 12% of current COVID cases in Georgia are caused by the more contagious delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.
As of Thursday, the vaccination rate in Chatham County reached 42% full vaccination and 46% with at least one dose. Georgia reached 40% fully vaccinated and 45% with at least one dose.
Chatham County lifted its mask requirement in mid-May following the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that "fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
