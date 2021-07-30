Savannah-Chatham middle- and high schools list open houses and uniform rules for 2021-22

Shoes must be fully enclosed and buckled or tied securely. Socks must be solid navy, black or white. Tights and leggings may not be worn as an outer garment.

Open houses, student uniforms requirements for the Savannah-Chatham County middle schools, high schools, and alternative learning centers:

Middle Schools

Coastal Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-5 p.m., grade 6; and 5:15-7 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid navy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

DeRenne Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid royal blue or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Hubert Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2, 3-6 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid red or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Mercer Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2 | 3-5 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid black or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Myers Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2 | 3-6 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid yellow, Kelly green, or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Southwest Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid burgundy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

STEM Academy @ Bartlett: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2 | 4-6 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid navy, dark green, or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

West Chatham Middle: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grade 6; Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m., grades 7 and 8. Uniform: solid navy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

High Schools

Beach High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m., grades 10-12, Uniform: solid blue or white top and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Savannah Early College: Open House -- Aug. 1 | 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 3, 4-5:30 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid burgundy or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Groves High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 3:30-6:30 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid black or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Islands High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grades 9 and 10; Aug. 2 | 5:30-7p.m., grades 11 and 12. Uniform: solid teal, black, or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Jenkins High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid red or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Johnson High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid orange or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

New Hampstead High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 11, 6-7:30 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid burgundy or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Savannah Arts Academy: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-6 p.m., grades 9 and 10; Aug. 2, 3-6 p.m., grades 11 and 12. Uniform: solid black or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School: Open House -- July 30, 5-6:30 p.m., grades 10-12; Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9. Uniform: solid royal blue or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Windsor Forest High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid hunter green or white tops and solid black or khaki bottoms.

Woodville Tompkins High School: Open House -- Aug. 1, 3-5 p.m., Pre-K; 4-7 p.m., grade 9; Aug. 2, 3-6 p.m., grades 10-12. Uniform: solid royal blue or white tops and solid navy, black, or khaki bottoms.

Alternative Learning Centers

Building Bridges Middle: Open House -- Aug. 2, 3-5 p.m.

Building Bridges High School: Open House -- Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m.

Coastal Georgia Comprehensive Academy: Open House -- Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m., grades 9-12 at Jenkins H.S.; Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m., grades K-8.

Parents who have questions regarding uniform requirements for their child's school may call their child's school office.

The district added distribution of student electronic devices is a school-based decision and that schools can begin distributing the devices as early as July 26.

