Savannah Carnaval celebrates third year with new home at The Atlantic at Plant Riverside

Do: The event has a new venue. Tell us about how Plant Riverside became involved.

Jessica Belfry: "Well Anna Livingston, who is on staff at Plant Riverside, was in attendance during our first event. Once she experienced the event and she saw all the glitz and glamour and what we were doing as a charity event was quite different from others. She saw it firsthand and from there she reached out to us and asked us what I can do and how can I help. From there, you know, I submitted the business proposal. They sent it all the way up to Richard Kessler. He loved it. He only said: 'How can we help?'

"From there they have donated towards this and the resources that they are giving us and oh my gosh, it is invaluable. It is, you cannot put a price to it. The space they have allowed us to use to hold this event at a bigger capacity. The venue is quite large, and it will be a sneak peek into the newly constructed area of Plant Riverside, The Atlantic."

Do: What can guests expect as they arrive the day of the event?

Belfry: "The Savannah Carnaval guests will all meet and go through registration and be greeted with a champagne and sorbet cocktail. We will welcome our guests with some announcements and important information about the evening's event.

"From the reception LPT, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based 10-piece Afro-Cuban salsa orchestra widely considered the "ambassadors of Salsa and Afro-Cuban music in the Southeast," will perform with acoustic instruments and percussion. It will be like a drumline entrance to get everybody moving Mardi Gras-style parading, into the grand entrance of the Atlantic. As soon as people go in, they are going to instantly see the Brazilian Capoeira performers as well as circus performers and this will let you know that you have arrived.

"The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing in the ballroom area. There will be light appetizers. The chefs from Plant Riverside are all coming together and creating Latin-inspired tastings. So, there will be tasting stations all throughout the venue. Tickets include two drinks (wine, beer, specialty cocktail, or soda) and then full bar for purchase.

"District Live alone has a capacity of 50, and it is an entirely black room, but all the lights can change to whatever color you want. So, when guests walk into that room, it is going to be all pink and purple. We are going to engage all your senses."

Do: What about sponsors and donations have they grown over the last couple of years?

Belfry: "Last year, we raised just shy of $23,000. So yes, this year we were hoping for $50,000 total with sponsorships and with ticket sales and the auctions, but our sponsorships have gone off the rails this year. Because of our partnership with Plant Riverside, many more are eager to be a part of the event and sponsor the cause.

"This year for that reason, we have already raised $38,000 in sponsorships and that does not even count the ticket sales. Therefore, I think this could literally be the event where we raise our first $100,000. I get chills thinking about it. Like are you kidding me? Something we created only three years ago.

"All proceeds from ticket sales and the live auction will be used to fulfill the organization's 2021 mission of fully funding a triple amputee veteran with a service dog and purchasing holiday gifts for the children of veterans and first responders. Over the last seven years, the SD Gunner Fund has changed the lives of more than 33,000 children and veterans and hopes to assist many more this year.

"This will be your chance to experience a 'sneak peek' of Richard Kessler's final chapter of Savannah's Premier Entertainment District, the Atlantic Building, which will play center stage to Savannah Carnaval. You will enjoy an evening of world class entertainment inspired by the Latin American musical tradition. Listen to music by the high-energy 10-piece Afro-Cuban Salsa Orchestra, LPT Band, while dancing with Savannah Salsa. Be amazed by the awe-inspiring performances of Savannah Cirque, Stardust Pixxies, and Grupo Cabana Capoeira Savannah, indulge in the culinary tastings of Plant Riverside District with specialty signature cocktails and a live auction with masterfully curated experiences all while supporting the mission of SD Gunner Fund."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Carnaval celebrates third year with new home at The Atlantic at Plant Riverside