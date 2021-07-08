ajc logo
Savannah-area power outages: See map here as Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Georgia

By Sophie Blaylock - Savannah Morning NewsKim Luciani - Savannah Morning News
46 minutes ago
Power outages are expected to be reported in Savannah and in Chatham County as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through coastal Georgia.

Elsa headed across the Georgia coast and into South Carolina Wednesday night with maximum winds at 45 mph as it traveled over southern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update.

From its location about 80 miles northwest of Brunswick, Georgia and 150 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, the storm was expected to follow a steady path north and have an impact all the way up the Eastern Seaboard the rest of the week.

See Tropical Storm Elsa power outage map

The follow along with a live updating map of power outages in Georgia, click HERE

