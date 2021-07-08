Savannah-area power outages: See map here as Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Georgia

Elsa headed across the Georgia coast and into South Carolina Wednesday night with maximum winds at 45 mph as it traveled over southern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update.

From its location about 80 miles northwest of Brunswick, Georgia and 150 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, the storm was expected to follow a steady path north and have an impact all the way up the Eastern Seaboard the rest of the week.