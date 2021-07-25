Johnny Harris Restaurant, which claimed to be the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Savannah, was located on Victory Drive and helped draw residents to the eastern stretch of the road when it relocated near Bee Road in 1936.

By the early 1960s, small shopping complexes and strip malls began appearing along Victory Drive. A drive-in movie theater, bowling alley, bars, restaurants, and chain stores, like K-Mart, transformed the eastern part of Victory Drive to the thriving commercial corridor that it remains today.

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Archive: A memorial to WWI, Victory Drive is one of the longest avenues of palms in US