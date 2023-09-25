Rome student battling brain cancer welcomed home with surprise parade

Model High School student Logan Knight was energized by a surprise homecoming parade to mark the end of his chemotherapy and proton treatments at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Neighbors, friends and family welcomed Logan home in August with signs and cheers, even a car parade led by local law enforcement. Now, he’s hoping his physical therapy regimen will have him back to in-person classes by January.

Logan had been feeling ill in the fall of 2022 when he woke up one morning last November unable to formulate sentences or see clearly.

“He was having headaches and nausea,” Logan’s mom, Menta Knight, said. “So we’d already scheduled an MRI.”

He was rushed from his home in Rome, Georgia to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he was admitted and they performed an MRI. Logan was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, which is one of the most common types of cancerous brain tumors in children.

“He really missed his friends a lot,” Menta said. “Being sick was really very isolating for him.”

On Aug. 6, after months of treatment, Logan was able to “ring the bell,” which signified that his cancer treatments were over.

Logan’s twin sister, Ella, is also a student at Model High School, and his father, Michael, said they were fortunate that the community really rallied around Logan.

“He’s doing physical therapy now,” Menta said. “There was some loss of mobility that his trainer Hamza at CrossFit, who is unbelievable, is helping with.”

His mother said Logan has been attending school from home since his illness began, but hopefully in January he will be able to go back in person.

