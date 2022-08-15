Rome High School football players help motorist trapped in car

A group of Rome High School football players rushed to the aid of a motorist involved in a wreck in front of the high school last Friday morning.
The wreck involved a small silver sedan that had been damaged after another car pulled in front of it, according to Rome police. When teens noticed the driver was stuck in the vehicle, which began smoking, they rushed to her aid.
“This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Football players did. While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck,” Luis Goya, a teacher at Rome City Schools said in a post to his social media page. “While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved. There was a 50-year-old lady trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape.”
“While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car, and started helping the lady. They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released,” Goya wrote. “After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.”
The players were identified as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.
The driver only had minor injuries, primarily cuts and bruises, Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver that pulled in front of the car, causing the wreck, was cited for failure to yield.
“The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation,” Goya wrote.
Credit: Rome News-Tribune
Credit: Rome News-Tribune
MEET OUR PARTNER
This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author