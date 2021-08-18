Author Alan Brown is no stranger to haunted tales. He has written more than 20 books chronicling ghost sightings across Texas all the way to coastal Georgia. In fact, “Ghostly Tales of the Haunted South” is an abbreviated adaptation of his book “The Haunted South.”

There are the usual supernatural suspects like the USS Alabama in Mobile, the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, and the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, but there are also a few surprises.

I was shocked to see that out of all of Savannah’s haunted homes, restaurants, and inns that the place featured for the Hostess City was Fort Pulaski. Maybe shocked is the wrong word. How about pleasantly surprised?

I was surprised because if you ask anyone who lives in Savannah what the most haunted place is most will say the Sorrel-Weed House or maybe Moon River. It’s nice to see one of our other locations get some notice.

Brown gives you a brief history of each location along with specifics about the ghostly encounters there.

For Fort Pulaski, he talks about the story many of us have probably heard involving some extras from the film “Glory” being bossed around by a Civil War specter.

“Ghostly Tales of the Haunted South” acts as a roadmap of fascinating haunted locations which could also act as a path to get your children excited about history.

Sure, visiting the USS Alabama is fun if you want to learn more about America’s involvement in World War II, but telling a kid that it’s also haunted, and there’s a chance they may see or hear something while touring the old battleship, is guaranteed to get them invested in that next road trip.

“Ghostly Tales of the Haunted South” is part of a new series from Arcadia Publishing called Spooky America. Each book is written for middle-grade readers and features ghostly tales all over America.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Review: 'Ghostly Tales of the Haunted South' provides roadmap to spooks from Texas to Georgia