Parents search for options amid Savannah-Chatham's decision to limit bus transportation

Parents won't know until July 29 whether their child will have bus transportation, less than a week before school starts, according to Kimberly Hancock, the district associate superintendent for learning support services.

According to the district, Priority 1 students are those with Individual Education Plans or 504 Plans that specifically mention transportation is required. Not all special education students have this stipulation in their IEPs.

Parents are scrambling to find transportation for their students that mesh with work schedules and school bell times.

Parents creating groups for carpools

"It was kind of a hit to the gut, when they announced [choice] schools were eliminated [from transportation]," said Christin Rouse, who has a rising ninth-grader at Savannah Arts Academy.

Creativity abounds, but solutions are still scarce. Parents are reaching out via social media to find carpools, even with families whose students attend nearby private schools.

Rouse added a friend has a son who attends Blessed Sacrament school, which is near Savannah Arts, so Rouse might be able to depend on that friend for her daughter's afternoon ride. The only problem is the bell times don't exactly match up, so her daughter might have to walk to Blessed Sacrament for her pick up — only about a 1/2 mile, but part of the walk is on busy Victory Boulevard.

Rouse started a Facebook group, "SAA Carpool Board," to get parents to possibly set up carpools. The group has 130 members as of July 13.

Charter schools are also left out in the cold. "We are disheartened to see the wanton disregard from SCCPSS to inform us on June 29 they would no longer assist us in serving the students of Chatham County who chose to be educated here," wrote Peter Ulrich, principal of Tybee Island Maritime Academy, in an email. "We are exploring many options and are grateful for the parents and community members who are stepping up to fill the gap the district left so our students can remain in the school of their choice."

Andrea Harris is a substitute teacher/paraprofessional in the district with three children — her youngest student was going to transfer from May Howard to Tybee Island Maritime Academy. He now might have to give up his spot at TIMA because of the transportation issue. Her middle student is a rising eighth-grader at STEM Academy @ Bartlett and her oldest attends Islands High School.

Because of the uncertainty of transportation, Harris may not be able to accept as many substitute assignments. She said there are two other teachers at May Howard in her same situation and they might possibly help with morning transportation, but not afternoon pick-ups.

'It was not a board decision'

Students who have been accepted into one of the district’s Choice programs are even lower priority. However, in the application, the district states that transportation to a Choice school is not guaranteed; so parents know that information up front. In SCCPSS, Choice programs are offered at 25 schools (elementary, middle and high) to "provide students with a diverse portfolio of educational options," according to the district website.

Parents have reached out to their school board representatives, but the school board did not make the decision. "There's been a lot of talk out there on [social media] that this was a board decision. It was not a board decision. It was operational," said board representative Johnson.

Alisa Beal is searching for transportation from Georgetown to Islands High School for her rising freshman daughter. Beal said her daughter was accepted into one of Islands' Choice programs and has an IEP, but it doesn't stipulate transportation is required.

Beal said she's contacted the school, but is not sure if the IEP team will get the transportation requirement included in time before school starts.

Hancock urges parents with concerns about their students' IEPs or transportation questions in general to reach out to the district. "Parents can call the district SPED hotline at 912-395-5509 or the Transportation hotline at 912-395-6065," Hancock said. "Parents of students with IEPs can request a meeting at any time with their IEP team. [The IEP team] would look at all the criteria to see if [transportation] is needed as part of their [child's] education services."

Hancock continued, "Of course we can't wave our magic wand and make [bus] drivers appear, but we can definitely try to help the parents alleviate some concerns and help them connect to other resources in the area." Hancock added that the district website at sccpss.com has resources and an FAQ page to answer questions. Parents should also make sure the district has an updated email address so they receive district communication in a timely manner.

Is it illegal?

There might be some legal ramifications regarding the transportation issue.

Placing students from charter schools and Choice programs on a low-priority list denies those students fair and equitable educational opportunities afforded to other students, according to two people previously involved in education.

Julie Wade, former District 1 school board representative, said, "The district's statement that it would prioritize transportation to neighborhood schools over specialty/choice programs reflects the priority of this current administration for neighborhood schools. The specialty schools are some of our most diverse, drawing students from all over the county and from all different backgrounds, from high poverty communities to children who previously attended private school."

Wade added it would be a shame to deny those kids access to Choice schools solely due to a lack of transportation.

Martha Nesbit, who worked to help found Oglethorpe Charter School in 1999, said the language in state legislation for charter schools states, "children that attend a charter school cannot be treated no less favorably than [children at] any other public school."

"You cannot provide public transportation to some children and not to others," Nesbitt said.

Regarding the shortage of bus drivers and the apparent trouble the district is having in attracting applicants, Harris suggested that if bus drivers are trained by the district, then leave, drivers should reimburse the district for cost of their training, just as other professionals do.

"If [the district] gets them trained and then they leave and go out to the ports to work because they can make more money," Harris said. "Teachers — when they signed contracts for schools and nurses that same thing — if they sign a contract with the hospital, where it's going to help pay down their education expense. If they leave before that contract [expires], they have to reimburse the company."

Nesbit added, "Maybe if you offered bigger salaries to bus drivers, you would get more people."

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Parents search for options amid Savannah-Chatham's decision to limit bus transportation