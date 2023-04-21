Painter Lucy Luckovich explores the nuance of womanhood in ‘Pop My Cherry!’

That practice paid off. Today Luckovich is 22 and is already showing her art in Atlanta galleries like Cat Eye Creative and she will be traveling to New York City to display her work in a show at tchotchke gallery this summer. She also works as an assistant to local Iranian-American artist Niki Zarrabi which has given her invaluable insight and experience in the art industry. Luckovich is set to graduate from GSU in December of 2023.

Though she initially went into college to become a graphic designer – a concession she made to her parents in an effort to build a sustainable career in the arts – once she got into the coursework she realized that graphic design was not the right fit for her. “I’m a stubborn person so if I’m not really into what I’m doing I don’t engage with it.” Luckovich said. Fortunately for her, the faculty at Georgia State University have been incredibly supportive and helpful as she navigates her college classes and considers her post-grad career.

Explore Atlanta turns a corner in establishing its national art reputation

“I talked to one of my teachers and he told me that his parents also didn’t want him to just study art, they wanted him to do something more practical,” Luckovich remembered. “He told me that even though he didn’t have the most money in the world or the nicest car, he has the most beautiful life and he enjoys it because he spends so much time doing what he wants to do.” That conversation left an indelible mark on the young artist and inspired her to switch her major to Drawing and Painting.

In 2021 Luckovich discovered Cat Eye Creative and sent owner Adam Crawford a message inquiring about renting a studio space. She had gotten a rather large-scale commission to paint a portrait of one of her friends for their parents and her small apartment didn’t afford her enough room to complete the job. Though at first she asked about using a space for just a couple of weeks Crawford suggested that she rent the studio for a whole month. At the time she lived nearby and walked over every day, spending hours tucked away working on her paintings and completing her coursework remotely on her laptop. One day Crawford invited her to be in a group show called We See You in March of 2021. “I remember that when I got the email I was in my apartment with my roommates and I started freaking out and crying, it was such a huge deal. It was my first time in a gallery.”

Throughout the last few years she has experimented and explored techniques in her paintings, eventually developing her style and finding her stride. “I like to think of my paintings as depictions of my inner world, I guess. I’m trying to portray what I experience as a feminine state of mind onto canvas using objects and fabric and creating different textures.” When talking with Luckovich, that’s really what is at the center of her current body of work: femininity and the feminine experience.

In her paintings Luckovich seems to ask; what exactly does it mean to be a woman? A girl? To be delicate and precious, coveted and kept? How also does it feel to be mistreated, to be victimized? There is a darkness there just beyond the pretty colors and the shiny surfaces. This is the duality of womanhood, and Luckovich has drilled down these ideas into a dialogue of juxtaposed imagery and symbolism.

“I always think about how women are forced to either be a dark seductress or an ignorant child, and how both of those are sexualized,” explained Luckovich.

In Luckovich’s work cherries appear time and again. They represent the innocence of youth and are symbolic of virginity as evidenced by the colloquialism ‘to pop one’s cherry.’ In some pieces these cherries appear ripe and ready to eat, untouched and pristine. In others the cherries are sliced, stabbed, and penetrated. Meanwhile, the pearls in her work hint at another side of femininity. They suggest elegance and poise, their delicate strands gently winding through the frame. For Luckovich, pearls represent the mother. In some compositions her hands can be seen gently cradling cherries and pearls as they are wrapped or tangled in chains and rosaries. The fabric that lays behind these elements offers contrasting texture and, in some, depictions of women expressing breastmilk and nursing.

It’s clear that Luckovich has been thinking a lot about girlhood, womanhood, and the transition to motherhood. She told me about her older sister who was nine when she was born and has always filled a motherly role in her life. As she spoke about the experience of seeing her sister become a mom it became apparent just how tenderly she holds that relationship. “It’s really cool seeing her pregnant and thinking about her having a little girl and how she’s going to be such a great mom,” she said, her voice catching as she wiped away a tear. “I’ve just been thinking about womanhood, sisterhood, and taking care of other women. I think that has been coming through in my work.”

See Lucy Luckovich’s solo exhibition Pop My Cherry! at Cat Eye Creative through April 30, 2023. To see more of Luckovich’s work go to her website or give her a follow on Instagram.

