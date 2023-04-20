Otis Redding III, son of the iconic King of Soul, dies at 59

“We never had a gold or platinum record, but we toured the world,” Redding III told the Telegraph in 2017.

He continued to record and play music in recent years. He was involved with local organizations and nonprofits, including the Historic Macon Foundation and Meals on Wheels.

“When we asked him to serve on our board and our Development and Engagement Committee, he readily agreed. But he wasn’t one to simply lend his name to a good cause, then forget about it,” Historic Macon posted on its Facebook page. “He donned a green apron and helped out at our Flea Market and he shopped, too!

“He attended our membership drives and annual meetings, spreading the word about our preservation mission. And when we needed to go BIG for our 2022 Patrons Party after the pandemic, he and his band delivered. In short, he was always eager to help. That’s the kind of man he was.”

