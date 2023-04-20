Otis Redding III, son of the iconic King of Soul, dies at 59

This story was originally published by The Telegraph.
Otis Redding III, the son of soul music legend and Macon native Otis Redding, died Tuesday night at a local hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Redding III, 59, died just after 10 p.m. surrounded by family, Jones said. His death came after a recent undisclosed illness.
“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga.,” his sisters, Karla Redding-Andrews, said. “Otis was 59 years old. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.”
Redding III followed in his famous father’s footsteps, recording six albums with The Reddings, a band he formed along with his brother Dexter and singer Mark Lockett.
“We never had a gold or platinum record, but we toured the world,” Redding III told the Telegraph in 2017.
He continued to record and play music in recent years. He was involved with local organizations and nonprofits, including the Historic Macon Foundation and Meals on Wheels.
“When we asked him to serve on our board and our Development and Engagement Committee, he readily agreed. But he wasn’t one to simply lend his name to a good cause, then forget about it,” Historic Macon posted on its Facebook page. “He donned a green apron and helped out at our Flea Market and he shopped, too!
“He attended our membership drives and annual meetings, spreading the word about our preservation mission. And when we needed to go BIG for our 2022 Patrons Party after the pandemic, he and his band delivered. In short, he was always eager to help. That’s the kind of man he was.”
