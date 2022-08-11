ajc logo
New COVID-19 vending machines in Rockdale, Newton counties

The Department of Public Health has placed new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton Counties. This one is located outside the entrance to the Newton County Health Center. (Courtesy of The Citizens)

The Department of Public Health has placed new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton Counties. This one is located outside the entrance to the Newton County Health Center. (Courtesy of The Citizens)

By Heather Middleton, The Citizens
27 minutes ago

The Department of Public Health has placed two new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton counties.

The kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are located at:

- Rockdale Health Center, 985 Taylor St. SW in Conyers

- Newton County Health Center, 8203 Hazelbrand Road in Covington

Users are required to fill out a registration form after which the kiosk will dispense a test kit with a nasal swab and collection instructions. Users will collect the specimen and place it back in the kiosk for testing.

DPH officials said tests are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. Individuals will receive a notification of their test results by email or text typically within 48 hours after collection.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the DPH test, but those with insurance will be billed for the test.

Though not necessary, residents can pre-register for testing at the kiosk at https://register.testandgo.com/.

To see a map of kiosk locations and watch a video about using them, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

ajc.com

Credit: The Citizens

Credit: The Citizens

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Rockdale Newton Citizen. The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen publish twice weekly in print and provide daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Rockdale and Newton Counties at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com.

Heather Middleton, The Citizens
