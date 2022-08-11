New COVID-19 vending machines in Rockdale, Newton counties

DPH officials said tests are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. Individuals will receive a notification of their test results by email or text typically within 48 hours after collection.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the DPH test, but those with insurance will be billed for the test.

Though not necessary, residents can pre-register for testing at the kiosk at https://register.testandgo.com/.

To see a map of kiosk locations and watch a video about using them, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

