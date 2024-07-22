Muscogee sheriff throws party for 4-year-old boy with brain cancer

“We wanted to make this a great day for him,” Countryman said. “We have things near and dear to his heart for him here.”

Credit: Bea Lunardini Credit: Bea Lunardini

The first half of the event, which was in the Civic Center parking lot, included rows of police cars with flashing lights, a red carpet rolled out for Armon and his 5-year-old brother Ashton’s arrival and the sheriff’s office’s gaming truck.

“I’m happy to be here with Armon,” Ashton said. “My favorite car is the Slingshot.”

A sheriff’s deputy in a costume from Armon’s favorite show, “Paw Patrol”, played video games with the brothers in the truck.

Today, the men and women of the MCSO were proud to stand tall with our friend Armon and his brother Ashton. Armon is... Posted by Sheriff Greg Countryman on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

“We put out a call for people, and people from every bureau read the information,” Countryman said. “It was near and dear to their hearts and we wanted to make this a grand day for him.”

The second half of Armon’s celebration was a pizza party at the Government Center, where he had lunch with the sheriff and dozens of deputies. Countryman said he was thankful for the show of support he received from the officers he works with.

Explore Young cancer patients form special bond during treatment

“Outreach is what we do, this is what we love to do,” he said. “These officers are all out here because they want to be. There is a level of support for the cause and for Armon.”

Credit: Bea Lunardini Credit: Bea Lunardini

As Armon and his brother explored the vehicles parked around the Civic Center, a deputy awarded each of them with a sheriff’s badge. Ashton said he was excited to celebrate with the sheriff’s deputies.

“If you have a heart, you’re connected to this, and there are a lot of hearts here connected to him,” Countryman said. “He will always be a part of the sheriff family.”

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.