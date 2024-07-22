Partner

Muscogee sheriff throws party for 4-year-old boy with brain cancer

4-year-old Armon is given a sheriff pin by one of the Muscogee County sheriff's deputies. (Photo Courtesy of Bea Lunardini)

Credit: Bea Lunardini

Credit: Bea Lunardini

4-year-old Armon is given a sheriff pin by one of the Muscogee County sheriff's deputies. (Photo Courtesy of Bea Lunardini)
By Bea Lunardini, Ledger-Enquirer
49 minutes ago

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

On the average morning, Columbus residents can find sheriff’s deputies on patrol throughout Muscogee County. But last Tuesday was different as more than 40 deputies gathered at the Civic Center to celebrate Armon Banks, a 4-year-old boy with brain cancer.

When Armon’s family learned his cancer had become terminal, they reached out to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman with the hope that he’d make Armon’s dream of being a law enforcement officer a reality. Countryman said he immediately started organizing an event that would put Armon in the shoes of his role models.

“We wanted to make this a great day for him,” Countryman said. “We have things near and dear to his heart for him here.”

4-year-old Armon (left) and his brother Ashton tour the array of cars brought by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Greg Countryman organized the special day after learning Armon dreamed of becoming an officer. (Photo Courtesy of Bea Lunardini)

Credit: Bea Lunardini

Credit: Bea Lunardini

The first half of the event, which was in the Civic Center parking lot, included rows of police cars with flashing lights, a red carpet rolled out for Armon and his 5-year-old brother Ashton’s arrival and the sheriff’s office’s gaming truck.

“I’m happy to be here with Armon,” Ashton said. “My favorite car is the Slingshot.”

A sheriff’s deputy in a costume from Armon’s favorite show, “Paw Patrol”, played video games with the brothers in the truck.

Today, the men and women of the MCSO were proud to stand tall with our friend Armon and his brother Ashton. Armon is...

Posted by Sheriff Greg Countryman on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

“We put out a call for people, and people from every bureau read the information,” Countryman said. “It was near and dear to their hearts and we wanted to make this a grand day for him.”

The second half of Armon’s celebration was a pizza party at the Government Center, where he had lunch with the sheriff and dozens of deputies. Countryman said he was thankful for the show of support he received from the officers he works with.

ExploreYoung cancer patients form special bond during treatment

“Outreach is what we do, this is what we love to do,” he said. “These officers are all out here because they want to be. There is a level of support for the cause and for Armon.”

The first part of Armon's party featured rows of police cars with flashing lights and a red carpet that was rolled out for Armon and his brother, Ashton. (Photo Courtesy of Bea Lunardini)

Credit: Bea Lunardini

Credit: Bea Lunardini

As Armon and his brother explored the vehicles parked around the Civic Center, a deputy awarded each of them with a sheriff’s badge. Ashton said he was excited to celebrate with the sheriff’s deputies.

“If you have a heart, you’re connected to this, and there are a lot of hearts here connected to him,” Countryman said. “He will always be a part of the sheriff family.”

ajc.com

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

