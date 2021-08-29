To close out our series, join Municipal Archives Director Luciana Spracher for our monthly Hungry for History program as she discusses discovery, identity and memory as sparked by the Autos in the Archives series. She shares images from the Archives' photograph collections that didn't make it into the series, as well as personal memories and contributions from the public (available free online at youtu.be/NdtPAifikA0).

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

If you watch the video

What: Hungry for History Series: “Dipping a tire in the archives: autos… discovery, identity, and memory”

Speaker: Luciana Spracher, Municipal Archives Directory, City of Savannah

Where: online at online at youtu.be/NdtPAifikA0 or with this article at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

Cost: free

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Municipal Archives video looks at impact of cars on Savannah growth, civil rights movement