Municipal Archives video looks at impact of cars on Savannah growth, civil rights movement

By City of Savannah Municipal Archives staff
15 minutes ago

Since February, through the Autos in the Archives series, the Municipal Archives has been sharing photographs that have brought to life unique aspects of Savannah’s history as told through the lens of the automobile. Whether you talk about the Interstate 16 flyover, the layout of Savannah’s neighborhoods, or the civil rights movement, the history of the automobile is inextricably linked to the history of Savannah.

We hope that this series has brought back memories, sparked some curiosity, and made you think more about the city around you. If you have any photographs or memories of cars in Savannah, share them with us through our online History Round-up Portal at savannahga.gov/YourHistory.

Autos in the Archives series

To close out our series, join Municipal Archives Director Luciana Spracher for our monthly Hungry for History program as she discusses discovery, identity and memory as sparked by the Autos in the Archives series. She shares images from the Archives' photograph collections that didn't make it into the series, as well as personal memories and contributions from the public (available free online at youtu.be/NdtPAifikA0).

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

If you watch the video
What: Hungry for History Series: “Dipping a tire in the archives: autos… discovery, identity, and memory”
Speaker: Luciana Spracher, Municipal Archives Directory, City of Savannah
Where: online at youtu.be/NdtPAifikA0 or with this article at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.
Cost: free

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Municipal Archives video looks at impact of cars on Savannah growth, civil rights movement

