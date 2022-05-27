Yarbrough scholarship will fund nontraditional Kennesaw State nursing students

Funded by Jane Yarbrough’s husband, syndicated Marietta Daily Journal columnist Dick Yarbrough, the scholarship will be awarded to non-traditional students who have earned a bachelor’s degree but are interested in pursuing nursing through KSU’s Wellstar School of Nursing.

“My greatest achievement in life is this scholarship,” Dick Yarbrough, who endowed $50,000 toward the scholarship, said in a news release. “This is very important to me to help the next generation of students pursue a critical profession through the inspiration of my wife, who has made this possible.”