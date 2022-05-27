BreakingNews
Trump probe: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony
ajc logo
X

Yarbrough scholarship will fund nontraditional Kennesaw State nursing students

A portrait of Jane Yarbrough, painted by her husband, Dick Yarbrough.

Credit: Dick Yarbrough

Combined ShapeCaption
A portrait of Jane Yarbrough, painted by her husband, Dick Yarbrough.

Credit: Dick Yarbrough

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By ltochterman
May 13, 2022

A longtime nurse’s memory will live on at Kennesaw State University with the recently established Jane J. Yarbrough Endowed Nursing Scholarship.

Funded by Jane Yarbrough’s husband, syndicated Marietta Daily Journal columnist Dick Yarbrough, the scholarship will be awarded to non-traditional students who have earned a bachelor’s degree but are interested in pursuing nursing through KSU’s Wellstar School of Nursing.

“My greatest achievement in life is this scholarship,” Dick Yarbrough, who endowed $50,000 toward the scholarship, said in a news release. “This is very important to me to help the next generation of students pursue a critical profession through the inspiration of my wife, who has made this possible.”

After raising her two children, Jane Yarbrough enrolled at Kennesaw State to study nursing, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She then worked at Piedmont Health as a registered nurse for a brief time and, after that, as an occupational nurse for Delta Airlines. She passed away in 2020.

“Jane did not like attention much, but now she’ll get the recognition she deserves,” Yarbrough said. “I felt this was the best way to honor her commitment to nursing.”

The scholarship will fund KSU students advancing into the nursing field, according to Susan Dyess, the interim director of the Wellstar School of Nursing.

“This scholarship is a boon for our program and by extension for the region and state,” Dyess said. “This will help a deserving student to accomplish a degree and serve an important role in our society. Dick Yarbrough’s love for this profession and our program is palpable, and we appreciate his generous support.”

Editors' Picks
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors10h ago
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
23h ago
The Jolt: Donald Trump ’stunned’ by Brad Raffensperger’s primary win
2h ago
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
9h ago
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
9h ago
Panel: Rename Georgia military bases after Eisenhower, Moore
19h ago
The Latest
Cobb jail inmate, second in 2022, dies in custody
Acworth to host viewing of lunar eclipse Sunday night
Stuart VanHoozer named finalist for Cobb police chief vacancy
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
19h ago
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
16h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top