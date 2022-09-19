Madison officer honored for saving newborn baby’s life

After a few tries, he successfully cleared her airways and the baby began to cry.

Ashburn praised Officer Maxwell for his level-headed response that saved the young child’s life.

“His instincts and first-aid training took over,” said Ashburn to the Mayor and City Council Monday evening. “I realize May is a while back, but the humbleness of Officer Maxwell kept us from even really knowing anything about this incident for a while. It is with great honor to present the lifesaving award to Officer Maxwell with the Madison Police Department.”

Maxwell told the Morgan County Citizen he has never saved a life during his time in law enforcement or in his time with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Unit.

“I’ve worked a lot of deaths,” he said. “But not this… When you can save a life, especially when it’s two weeks old, it’s special.”

As previously reported in the Morgan County Citizen, Mike Maxwell has worked for the Madison Police Department for more than a year as a patrol officer. Prior to that he worked 24 years as a patrol captain for the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Maxwell moved south from New York when a job ended and his youthful wanderlust was enough motivation to find something different. He found South Carolina and later Georgia.

