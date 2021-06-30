Looking for summer reading? Savannah's Neighborhood Comics has some graphic novel options

“The current trend in comics, and graphic novels by extension, really is growth in that middle [school] grades market,” said Neighborhood Comics owner Lee Heidel.

“That's been largely attributed to things like the Scholastic Book Fair being able to have books in the schools that appeal to kids that they then purchase and take home.”

One author you may have seen recommended by the Scholastic Book Fair is Raina Telgemeier.

Heidel said Telgemeier’s graphic novels cover original stories about navigating the highs and lows of being a girl in middle school as well as graphic novel versions of the Baby-Sitters Club. But there is so much more to graphic novels targeted towards a younger audience. There are many that reinforce lessons children may have learned in the classroom.

Classic literature has been turned into comics for a while, but Heidel said the approach is finally becoming more nuanced instead of a Cliffs Notes version.

He’s most excited about the nonfiction titles that involve science.

“There's a great series that Abby Howard works on called ‘Earth Before Us.’ It is a series of science graphic novels. It has kids who are the avatars who kind of go through the story and ask the questions on the work with geologists and paleontologists and anthropologists and talk about what was going on with our planet.”

What kid doesn’t like learning about dinosaurs? Howard’s graphic novels make it even more interesting.

Heidel said Neighborhood Comics offers graphic novels that also teach about everything from architecture to rocks to sharks to space. If you want to encourage your child to expand their vocabulary and fields of interest, Heidel said comics are a great resource.

“So if there is a science kid who's looking for a way to get into graphic novels or to, to kind of get a deeper understanding of a passion that they might have, there is probably a comic book for them.”

Neighborhood Comics is making it even easier for you to keep your children reading throughout the year. The shop just announced a subscription box designed for middle school students. The box is $35 a month and will be a mix of fiction and non-fiction, fun and educational.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Looking for summer reading? Savannah's Neighborhood Comics has some graphic novel options