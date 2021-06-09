La Pupusería Jireh brings the tastes of El Salvador and Latin America to Garden City

"I was born in El Salvador, then I moved to New York. I worked with McDonald's as a restaurant supervisor and the company brought me to Savannah. I worked with the company for many years and received great training. McDonald’s was a great learning tool, and after 24 years of service, it gave me the courage to open my own business in 2018.

"We are in Garden City, which is not the tourist area of Savannah, nor does it have a large Latino population, but with a lot of faith and filled with hope we open our doors."

A dish for every country

Arriving at the pupusería after a remarkably busy morning, I was greeted by Sandra with a plate of fried chicken, salad, rice with gandules (to celebrate me being from Puerto Rico), and of course, some fresh and warm pupusas.

The restaurant, which feels homey yet of a large size, has a Salvadoran style menu but it includes a variety of dishes which takes you all over Latin America. From a Cuban style yucca with fried pork, to a Salvadoran tray that is designed to share between two, La Pupusería Jireh will satisfy any taste.

"In the time I have been in Georgia, I've realized how much education and information we're providing to people in the Southeast community. I never thought about the educational part of this process, Cerón said. "Gastronomy is the best way to immerse yourself within the culture of any country. Knowing a little about the gastronomy of each country is like immersing yourself into another world. The traditional smells, spices and flavors are a way to live better and enjoy your surroundings.

"The pupusas are in our menu one hundred percent of the time, but I also need to please other tastes. I have Puerto Rican customers who love our rice with gandules (green pigeon peas) and I have Cuban customers who love cassava and pork. So, I like to give them a little taste of something that I know a lot of people enjoy in different regions. We have Honduran and Colombian dishes. We have Salvadorian 'elotes' that are exceedingly popular, and thus it becomes a communion and an act of sharing flavors and ideas that are beyond a plate of food. It becomes an experience."

A family in every sense of the word

The opening and running of the business has been easy for Cerón with the collaboration and help of her family.

Her daughters, Emily and Nathaly, and the support of her husband, have been instrumental in the development and success of their first restaurant. They also inspire Cerón to find what is next.

"Well, at least three more locations are coming as we celebrate our third anniversary," she said.

"I wish to inspire and teach women that we can do whatever we put our minds to. We already have a food truck for off-premises events. We provide catering services for weddings and private events. Our restaurant is run by all women. The woman that work next to me are women fighters and warriors, who want to work for a future. My daughters both work here and it has been an honor for me to be able to work alongside them.

"Together we have fought for everything we have, and it has been a pleasure to grow in this business with them. They witness that nothing is easy in this life and that many efforts must be made. There is no better school and education. And everything I do and everything I am, I owe to them. I hope they never give up on their hopes and dreams."

To celebrate three years, Pupusería Jireh will be hosting an anniversary block party on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Pupuseria Jireh is located at 309 Main Street in Garden City. Learn more at their Facebook page at facebook.com/pupuseriajirehsav.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: La Pupusería Jireh brings the tastes of El Salvador and Latin America to Garden City