Johnny Mercer Cabaret at Plant Riverside to celebrate legacy of iconic Savannah songwriter

“In addition to being an Academy Award winning lyricist, he was also a brilliant businessman. He founded Capitol Records and signed, among many artists, including Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee and Mel Torme and The Beatles.”

Considered one of the greatest American songwriters of all time, Johnny Mercer wrote the lyrics to more than 1,700 songs from the 1930s to the 1970s. A four-time Oscar winner and 18-time honoree, Mercer crafted the soundtrack of a generation, including iconic hits like “Hooray for Hollywood,” “Accentuate the Positive,” “Come Rain or Come Shine” and the Academy Award-winning “Moon River” from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961).

“Our show incorporates visuals chronicling Johnny Mercer’s life as well as tidbits about his life,” said Moss. “Stacie Oricco’s voice was made to sing Johnny Mercer. Kim Steiner’s arrangement, enhanced by two other talented musicians, captures the essence of Johnny Mercer. Plus, this show is in the brand-new theater, District Live at Plant Riverside. Every seat is a great seat.”

Mercer absorbed the influences of the coastal South and its people, merging music to create an entirely new sound. Inspired by the world of blues and jazz, he wove African-American musical culture into the rhythm of his lyrics, creating many well-known songs that span the decades.

“Savannah is proud to claim Johnny Mercer as one of our own and continues to celebrate this beloved songwriter to this day,” said Tyler Gray, Director of Entertainment at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

“It seems only fitting that one of our first shows at Plant Riverside District’s state-of-the-art music venue will be the Johnny Mercer Cabaret. We’re delighted to present this exceptional show, featuring the world-class talent of Stacie Joy Orrico, Kim Douglas Steiner and Roger Moss.”

District Live will host six Johnny Mercer Cabaret performances on Thursday, August 12 at 5 p.m.; Friday, August 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, August 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, August 15 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

