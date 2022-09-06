ajc logo
Canton Multicultural Festival is Sept. 10

The Canton Police Department is hosting the free Canton Multicultural Festival on Sept. 10 at Etowah River Park. (Courtesy of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The free Canton Multicultural Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton as an outreach of the Canton Police Department.

Attractions will include a 5K race, a soccer tournament, cultural food, interactive demonstrations and entertainment.

In addition to the U.S.A., countries participating are China, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Senegal and Venezuela.

Check-in for the race will begin at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

To register for the 5K, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Canton/CantonMulticulturalFest5K.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m., including free food tickets at the amphitheater.

For the soccer tournament, teams can check in at 10 a.m. followed by the tournament at 10:30 a.m.

To register in advance, go to bit.ly/3e3xDAH.

For questions about the tournament, contact Pastor Eduardo Brando at eebp81@gmail.com.

Visit bit.ly/3RgrL5q for more information.

