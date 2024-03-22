Interactive art installation reflects Ponce de Leon Avenue

Atlanta-based artist Gregor Turk has installed dozens of convex security mirrors on the front lawn of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church inviting pedestrians to pause and reflect.

Located at 1026 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Virginia Highland (across the street from the historic Majestic Diner and Plaza Theatre), Turk was commissioned by the church to use public art to activate the front of its campus with a sculpture that beckons motorists and is interactive for pedestrians. The installation will remain for a year.

Comprised of 33 stainless-steel convex security mirrors arranged in a 42-foot arc, Assembly serves to alter passersby’s perceptions of self and place. Three mirror sizes range in diameter from 20 inches to 34 inches. Pedestrians are invited to engage with the multitude of their reflections, observe obstructed and distorted views of their surroundings, and interact with the physicality of the discs.