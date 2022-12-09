Holiday Tour of Homes draws hundreds to Downtown Madison

The self-guided tour offered day-time and candlelight evening routes last weekend.

Two of the historic gems featured on this year’s tour were “The Caldwell-Cooke-Zant” house, built in 1840, and “The Hunter House” built in 1883.

Credit: Morgan County Citizen Credit: Morgan County Citizen

“Until Madison residents Jerry and Margaret Caldwell saved it from its derelict state in 2000, this outstanding example of a Piedmont yeoman farmer’s plantation plain house stood in the village of Sharon, near Crawfordsville, east of Madison. Taliaferro County legend tells of a time before ‘the War’ when a Georgia Governor attended a party in the house,” said a statement from the MMCC of the Caldwell-Cooke-Zant house.

The Hunter House also has a long and regal history in Madison.

“John Hudson Hunter, a prominent furniture and drug merchant, chose to have his brand-new home built in the popular Queen Anne style that dominated architecture for higher-end homes in the last quarter of the 19th Century. The street corner orientation on what was then becoming Madison’s principal thoroughfare gave Hunter’s façade a South Main Street prominence that it retains today,” said the MMCC.

“We are so excited to showcase the wonderful homes and institutions here in Madison during this year’s Holiday Tour of Homes,” said Klein. “Seeing all of the homes decorated in festive attire is such a wonderful way to bring in the holiday season.”

