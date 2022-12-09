ajc logo
X

Holiday Tour of Homes draws hundreds to Downtown Madison

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Tia Lynn Ivey, Morgan County Citizen
1 hour ago

The 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes brought hundreds of curious visitors to roam through Madison’s impressive historic district and significant sites over the weekend.

The two-day tour featured an in-depth look at private homes, churches, and museums – all festively decorated to celebrate the Christmas season.

“We had such a wonderful time hosting the Holiday Tour of Homes last weekend,” said Madison-Morgan Cultural Center Director Melissa Klein. “Thank you so much to the many volunteers and staff members, as well our Tour Co-Chairs, Ashley Johns and Christine Smith for your hard work and dedication. We also want to thank all of the homeowners who graciously opened up their beautiful homes for the public this weekend.”

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

Tourists walked through “the living history of Madison” encountering a “selection of Madison cottages and historic homes all dressed up for the holidays.”

The self-guided tour offered day-time and candlelight evening routes last weekend.

ExploreChristmas light shows in Atlanta illuminate the holiday season

Two of the historic gems featured on this year’s tour were “The Caldwell-Cooke-Zant” house, built in 1840, and “The Hunter House” built in 1883.

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

“Until Madison residents Jerry and Margaret Caldwell saved it from its derelict state in 2000, this outstanding example of a Piedmont yeoman farmer’s plantation plain house stood in the village of Sharon, near Crawfordsville, east of Madison. Taliaferro County legend tells of a time before ‘the War’ when a Georgia Governor attended a party in the house,” said a statement from the MMCC of the Caldwell-Cooke-Zant house.

ExploreChristmas design trends to transform your home for the holidays

The Hunter House also has a long and regal history in Madison.

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

“John Hudson Hunter, a prominent furniture and drug merchant, chose to have his brand-new home built in the popular Queen Anne style that dominated architecture for higher-end homes in the last quarter of the 19th Century. The street corner orientation on what was then becoming Madison’s principal thoroughfare gave Hunter’s façade a South Main Street prominence that it retains today,” said the MMCC.

“We are so excited to showcase the wonderful homes and institutions here in Madison during this year’s Holiday Tour of Homes,” said Klein. “Seeing all of the homes decorated in festive attire is such a wonderful way to bring in the holiday season.”

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

Credit: Morgan County Citizen

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Morgan County Citizen. The Morgan County Citizen is an award-winning weekly newspaper of Madison, GA. Visit them online at morgancountycitizen.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Tia Lynn Ivey, Morgan County Citizen
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail 6h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
6h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
7h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
7h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stone Mountain Historic Society

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards $10,000 to three historic Georgia...
23h ago
Beloved West End storyteller, poet, puppeteer Akbar Imhotep has died at 71
Community funds new vehicle for Perry family as they welcome three adopted children
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
13h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
22h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top