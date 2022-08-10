Historic magnolia tree removed from Covington Square

The city of Covington has been maintaining the landscaping in the Square park since 2013 when the city and county entered a memorandum of understanding. Though it sits in the center of downtown Covington, Newton County actually owns the park. The agreement dictates that the city will provide maintenance for the park but that permanent changes must be approved by the county.

The city contracted with Arbor Equity in 2014 to provide care to the trees in the Square park. At that time, the company determined that work needed to be done to alleviate compaction of the soil underneath the trees and to remove mistletoe but that none of the trees needed to be removed.

