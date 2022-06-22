Gwinnett gearing up for Pride Month celebrations in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross

Anyone who would like to know more about the event can visit gwinnettpride.us.

The next event taking place in Gwinnett will be Lilburn Pride’s Second Annual Potluck and Park Walk, titled Pride in the Park, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 26 at J.B. Williams Park, which is located at 4935 Five Forks Trickum Road SW in Lilburn. The event will begin with a shared luncheon, followed by a walk around the park from 1 until 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to register in advance at bit.ly/3Qn7N9l, so organizers can plan accordingly. People who register at that link will be automatically entered in a door prize drawing.

And, Gwinnett County government will host its second annual Pride Month celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 28 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center plaza, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The event will include food, music and the presentation of a Pride Month proclamation by county commissioners.

County officials are asking attendees to register by June 24 at GCGA.us/PrideParty.

