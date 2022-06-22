Gwinnett gearing up for Pride Month celebrations in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross

Gwinnett County’s LGBTQ+ community will have a trio of options to celebrate Pride Month later this month.
Various efforts, including one organized by the county government, are being planned for the end of June in Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross.
Pride Month commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is considered a landmark event in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The riots occurred on June 28, 1969, in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, an LGBTQ bar in New York City, and a series of demonstration continued over the next few days.
The Stonewall Inn site is now the Stonewall National Monument, which is run by the National Park Service.
Locally, the Visibility Club will host Gwinnett Pride from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 25 at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross. The event is expected to include food, drinks and live music. Scheduled performers include the Atlanta Women’s Choir, Exquisite Gender, Ashton May, L. Marie, Robin Shakedown, Francisco Vega, Alma Mexicana and Moksha among others.
Anyone who would like to know more about the event can visit gwinnettpride.us.
The next event taking place in Gwinnett will be Lilburn Pride’s Second Annual Potluck and Park Walk, titled Pride in the Park, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 26 at J.B. Williams Park, which is located at 4935 Five Forks Trickum Road SW in Lilburn. The event will begin with a shared luncheon, followed by a walk around the park from 1 until 1:30 p.m.
Anyone who would like to attend is asked to register in advance at bit.ly/3Qn7N9l, so organizers can plan accordingly. People who register at that link will be automatically entered in a door prize drawing.
And, Gwinnett County government will host its second annual Pride Month celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 28 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center plaza, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The event will include food, music and the presentation of a Pride Month proclamation by county commissioners.
County officials are asking attendees to register by June 24 at GCGA.us/PrideParty.
