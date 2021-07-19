Ghost Coast Distillery pairs Prohibition era cocktails with vintage movies every Thursday

For the last several weeks, Ghost Coast has been hosting a Vintage Movie Night every Thursday evening with a fun and delicious selection of $10 Prohibition era cocktails. Last week’s screen offering was the original 1937 version of “A Star is Born.”

“We haven’t been able to do tours in the new cocktail room since COVID, or tours in the production area, so this is another way of celebrating the history portion of Ghost Coast,” said Beausir of the event.

One of the draws to Ghost Coast Distillery, besides its excellent selection of spirits, is its newly renovated cocktail room.

“We took COVID to renovate the whole space to make it more of a venue rather than just your typical distillery experience with a retail space and a bar,” said Beausir. “We had a wall separating the two spaces. We removed that and now it is one open floor plan, perfect for concerts and events. We also installed a stage and brought in a sound engineer put sound equipment on the walls and improve the sound.”

Now Ghost Coast is a perfect space to screen movies and host events, as well as have regular live music every Saturday and Sunday.

While the tentative plan is to continue screening vintage movies every Thursday, Ghost Coast hope to switch it up and show horror movies in October and Christmas movies in December. In the meantime, grab a classic cocktail and catch an old black and white screen gem.

Snacks on offer include Savannah Rae’s gourmet popcorn and local cheese sticks, perfect to go with your Bee’s Knees or Gin Rickey.

This Thursday, Ghost Coast will screen the classic 1945 Sherlock Holmes film, “Pursuit to Algiers” starring Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce, and Marjorie Riordan.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Vintage Movie Night: Sherlock Holmes in "Pursuit to Algiers" (1954) WHEN: Thursday at 5 p.m. WHERE: Ghost Coast Distillery, 641 Indian Street COST: Free INFO: ghostcoastdistillery.com/

