“This is the first cost of living adjustment that we in a state have been in condition to give to our employees in 14 years,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican, told lawmakers Friday.

House lawmakers added $8.5 million to provide school custodians a one-time $1,000 bonus to go with the money going to bus drivers and cafeteria workers. They also added $3.5 million to fully cover the cost of bonuses for cafeteria workers.

This year is seeing a huge burst of spending even as Kemp and lawmakers face reelection later this year, thanks to bountiful state tax collections. A $2.35 billion surplus was left at the end of the 2021 budget even after filling the state's savings account to its legal limit of $4.3 billion. That led the House to agree with Kemp's plan to give $1.6 billion in tax rebates in April — $250 to every single person filing state income taxes, $375 to every single person heading a household and $500 to married people filing jointly.

The House plan also spends cash on construction projects and equipment purchases that the state would normally finance through borrowing. That includes $432 million, as proposed by Kemp, to buy a private prison and begin building a second prison, in a plan that also includes closing several older state prisons. The state would also spend $193 million to buy more than 1,700 school buses.

For more from Fresh Take Georgia and the latest updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The post House passes Georgia amended budget with raises, tax rebates appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.