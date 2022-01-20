Driver Services proposes self-service kiosks to address staffing shortage

The self-service kiosks (pictured) by Thales Group can take photos for licenses and print temporary licenses. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

Staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to longer waits and lines, said Moore. He told lawmakers the turnover rate for driver examiners over the last two years reached levels between 48% and 65% and that the cost of a kiosk is roughly equivalent to a driver examiner’s salary.

The department would like to buy 15 license kiosks for its customer service centers. The machines are similar to 53 already in use for tag renewal at some grocery stores and tag offices around the state. The commissioner said he would like to use those for license renewal as well.

“What we hope to do is give customers options,” Moore said. “We want to expand those options as much as possible.”

One customer at the service center in Kennesaw, Chris Nagle from Marietta, said he believes kiosks would help cut down wait times “dramatically.”

“They don’t have a lot of employees right now,” he added. “Quicker is always better.”

Laronda Taylor, a driver services employee at the Kennesaw center, said the kiosks may help, but she expressed skepticism they would have a dramatic impact because staff “do way more than just renewals.”

“That’s just a tiny part of all the things we do at the counter,” she added.

Caption black outline of the state of Georgia with small red stars covering multiple counties in Atlanta. Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Caption black outline of the state of Georgia with small red stars covering multiple counties in Atlanta. Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

The DDS locations that would receive a kiosk if the project is approved include Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming, Decatur, Fayetteville, Forest Park, Gainesville, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Lithonia, Locust Grove, Macon, Marietta, Norcross and Savannah. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

If the Legislature approves the budget as proposed, Moore said the kiosks could be operational as early as July.

Thirteen of the 15 kiosks the department wishes to place at its customer service centers would be in the metro Atlanta area.

For more from Fresh Take Georgia and the latest updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The post Driver Services proposes self-service kiosks to address staffing shortage appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.