Former NBA player Jumaine Jones takes Albany youths ‘beyond the court’

Currently Jones is using his life in “the game” to instruct younger players, from grade school to those already in pro sports.

“I do a lot of speaking on financial literacy, mental health awareness, a lot of things I went through after retirement,” he said. “I went through three years of depression.

“After I started going to counseling, I learned a lot of things I was going through started when I was a kid.”

One lesson Jones shared is that while there are thousands of aspirants to the big leagues, only a tiny percentage will ever don a pro jersey in the future. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t careers in the sports world that don’t require handling a ball.

“The guys you see wrapping the cords up after the game make $200,000,” Jones said. “Mascots make six figures. I tell people, and they’re like ‘mascots make six figures, too?’”

Another lesson is that whatever career individuals pursue, it takes effort.

“Things don’t come easy,” Jones said. “All the successful people I know worked hard. I try to talk to them about things they might go through. I talk about how much work and determination it takes to chase your dreams.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones brought basketball camps to several southwest Georgia cities, including Albany. That effort was part of a youth outreach program launched by Mindful Sports & Performance, a company founded by Jones’ life partner, Shena Locke, a licensed therapist who helps athletes in transition.

Over the past several years, Jones has worked with athletes as well as other groups, spreading the message that “It’s OK not to be OK.”

“We think we have it together, we think we have to be tough,” he said. “You have to be tough and you can’t cry. I tell people it’s OK to cry. I’ve learned that I’m helping so many people.

“That’s what you try to do is get people to open up and talk about themselves. I’ve learned after working with the kids, a lot of them go home to homes where parents have mental health issues. I think a lot of parents want to help, but parents have a lot of questions about a lot of things.”

Combined Shape Caption Former Mitchell-Baker High School and University of Georgia basketball player Jumaine Jones was in southwest Georgia to speak to participants in the city of Albany's three-on-three basketball program. The former NBA player now works with athletes, from grade school to the pros, on issues they may face. (Courtesy of Albany Recreation & Parks) Credit: Albany Recreation & Parks Credit: Albany Recreation & Parks Combined Shape Caption Former Mitchell-Baker High School and University of Georgia basketball player Jumaine Jones was in southwest Georgia to speak to participants in the city of Albany's three-on-three basketball program. The former NBA player now works with athletes, from grade school to the pros, on issues they may face. (Courtesy of Albany Recreation & Parks) Credit: Albany Recreation & Parks Credit: Albany Recreation & Parks

Jones’ appearance was part of the city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Beyond the Court series for children 15 and younger. The sessions are meant to provide inspiration and that teach life lessons.

The department was fortunate to schedule Jones, whose stature as a former NBA player makes him someone kids can look up to, said Recreation and Parks Director Steven Belk.

“I remember watching him in high school,” Belk said. “We had some local standouts, but everybody wanted to see the Jumaine Jones show. He was a humble kid, and he’s remained humble. It’s a full circle to see his growth and his maturity.”

Jones has become a bridge-builder in helping others, and his experience provides guidance to young people, Belk said.

“He’s the epitome of perseverance,” Belk said.

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.