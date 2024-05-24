Partner

Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit

The King Family Hat Exhibit features 20 hats at the Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Photo provided by Alliance Theatre)

Credit: Alliance Theatre

Credit: Alliance Theatre

The King Family Hat Exhibit features 20 hats at the Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Photo provided by Alliance Theatre)
Partner Badge Logo
By Isadora Pennington, Rough Draft Atlanta
46 minutes ago

The Alliance Theatre has partnered with The King Center and the family of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to present the King Family Hat Exhibit.

The women in the King family have long held a tradition of wearing hats every Sunday, some of which symbolize historic moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring a display of 20 hats at the Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center, the exhibit will run in concurrence with the world premiere of “The Preacher’s Wife” at Alliance Theatre, a musical inspired by the beloved blockbuster film from 1996.

In the musical adaptation of the film, Preacher Henry and his wife Julia contend with fast-approaching gentrification of their Harlem neighborhood that threatens the success of their church and congregation. When all seems lost, the Preacher asks God for help and is met with an angel. During this contentious time, Henry’s wife Julia must continue to foster community within the church congregation.

ExploreHow the Black resistance let their clothing do the talking

The connections drawn in the King Family Hat Exhibit unite fashion, faith, and civil rights to offer a unique perspective of the importance of women within African American history and culture. For female members of the King family including Alberta Williams King, Coretta Scott King, and Naomi Barber King, these hats have special significance as a physical representation of freedom, dignity, faithy, and purpose.

The King Family Hat Exhibit is on display now and will remain on view through June 16.

ajc.com

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Isadora Pennington, Rough Draft Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Memorial Day travel sets records for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: AP

Trump defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms

Credit: TNS

Link between racial discrimination and heart disease gaining acceptance

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame
The Latest

Credit: Mike Haskey

A Columbus chef overcame addiction through cooking. Now she’s paying it forward locally
Only 1% of people in Columbus ride the bus. What’s stopping local riders?
One of Albany’s top crops attracts attention of Indian consulate
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue