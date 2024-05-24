Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit

The Alliance Theatre has partnered with The King Center and the family of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to present the King Family Hat Exhibit.
The women in the King family have long held a tradition of wearing hats every Sunday, some of which symbolize historic moments of the Civil Rights Movement.
Featuring a display of 20 hats at the Azadi Galleria at the Woodruff Arts Center, the exhibit will run in concurrence with the world premiere of “The Preacher’s Wife” at Alliance Theatre, a musical inspired by the beloved blockbuster film from 1996.
In the musical adaptation of the film, Preacher Henry and his wife Julia contend with fast-approaching gentrification of their Harlem neighborhood that threatens the success of their church and congregation. When all seems lost, the Preacher asks God for help and is met with an angel. During this contentious time, Henry’s wife Julia must continue to foster community within the church congregation.
The connections drawn in the King Family Hat Exhibit unite fashion, faith, and civil rights to offer a unique perspective of the importance of women within African American history and culture. For female members of the King family including Alberta Williams King, Coretta Scott King, and Naomi Barber King, these hats have special significance as a physical representation of freedom, dignity, faithy, and purpose.
The King Family Hat Exhibit is on display now and will remain on view through June 16.
