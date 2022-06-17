Dougherty County coroner encourages kids to ‘Swim for Life’

The coroner enlisted three organizations to give swimming lessons, and he will present checks to each of them this week based on the number of children that registered.

“I kind of partnered with the Y, Boys & Girls Club and (Albany) Recreation Department,” he said. “They agreed to do it for $20 a kid. We’re encouraging the kids to learn to swim.

“That gives them something to do during the summer, too, instead of getting into trouble.”

