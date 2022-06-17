ajc logo
X

Dougherty County coroner encourages kids to ‘Swim for Life’

About 322 children took swimming lessons last year through Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s “Swim for Life” program. (FILE PHOTO/Albany Herald)

Combined ShapeCaption
About 322 children took swimming lessons last year through Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler’s “Swim for Life” program. (FILE PHOTO/Albany Herald)

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Alan Mauldin, Albany Herald
1 hour ago

Dealing with death is a large part of a coroner’s job, but in Dougherty County, Coroner Michael Fowler is making efforts to reduce the number of death certificates he has to sign and the grieving families he has to inform of the loss of a loved one.

Fowler has produced an anti-suicide video and spoken against violence in the past, and he urgently pleaded with the public to wear masks and get vaccinated during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for the fifth year, he’s dug into his own pockets, and also received donations from other individuals and groups, to fund “Swim for Life,” a program that teaches children to swim.

It’s an effort to prevent drownings, and children 3 and up are eligible to participate in the program this summer.

ExploreA summer guide to beating the heat at Atlanta’s best public pools

“We have had no kids to drown since we started this,” Fowler said. “A lot of times kids can’t afford it. We raised money for all the kids to go to swimming lessons this week. Last time we had about 322 kids to sign up.”

The coroner enlisted three organizations to give swimming lessons, and he will present checks to each of them this week based on the number of children that registered.

“I kind of partnered with the Y, Boys & Girls Club and (Albany) Recreation Department,” he said. “They agreed to do it for $20 a kid. We’re encouraging the kids to learn to swim.

“That gives them something to do during the summer, too, instead of getting into trouble.”

ajc.com

Credit: Albany Herald

Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Alan Mauldin, Albany Herald
Editors' Picks
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care? 6h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
20h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
4h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
19h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
19h ago
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
12h ago
The Latest
In 2020, 1 in 5 pregnancies ended in abortion - the first increase in 30 years
7m ago
Meet first candidate with special needs to qualify for Miss Georgia in pageant’s history
Georgia adds two Columbus historic properties to state register
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top