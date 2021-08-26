Devotees come out for finale of Savannah VOICE Festival

Arriving next is SVF co-chair Barry R. Cohen and his wife Naomi. The New York natives are one of tonight's finale sponsors, they host singers in New York and Hilton Head, and they admit to being lovers of all music — country, opera and jazz — while posing for a pic.

After years of covering the VOICE festival, I expect to see certain people. Julie and Wes Krulic are two of those faces. "In 2010, I met Sherrill Milnes at the Richard Tucker Foundation Gala and invited him to come to Savannah to be a judge of the American Traditions Competition. This led to him teaching a master class for Armstrong University voice students," shares the classically trained pianist and retired pharmacist.

A firm believer of how one introduction, one phone call or one handshake can change your life, I have to give Wes a shoutout because that handshake has led to music rarely heard in the South — world class opera.

Calling out my name is familiar face Toby Hollenberg and her perennial sidekick Dr. Michael Bonder. There is something about the SVF board co-chair that I have always liked, and she is the face I look forward to seeing at these high-end events.

Next is a flurry of photos with past Savannah Philharmonic chairman Ron Morris and WSAV talent Patty Turner. Laughing when Ron hesitates in posing without his wife, I promise the former CEO that Peg won't be mad because I have her in a pic with Angel Bright, Marolyn Overton and Lesley.

Taking a seat to talk with Ron and Peg, I learn that the Illinois couple retired to the Landings in 2000 because “Savannah is as good as it gets. We love the weather, the natural beauty — the people. The Landings community is like no other.” Sharing the Anderson’s and Cohen’s love of hosting singers and sponsoring events, Ron and Peg are proud co-sponsors of tonight’s finale.

After a hug from Lesley, we walk backstage to meet singers Liz Lang, Jean Carlos Rodriguez and Scott Joiner, who with his fiancée Jessica Fishenfeld, relocated to Savannah last year and are performing a duet tonight of a song written for the VOICE Festival. We find Jessica speaking to Maria, the multi-talented soprano singer, VOICE co-founder and executive director. What can't this Greek goddess do?

Back out at the check-in desk, I meet Ashleigh Johnson, Lesley Francis's newest PR hire. The Georgia Southern University public relations student graduated in May and is wrapping up her first VOICE festival. "Meeting the diverse patrons and seeing their passion for classical music has been the highlight of my summer. Being exposed to this amazing caliber of talent has been the best intro in PR," shares the Macon native.

Imagine hearing a variety of music, from opera, musical theater and a little rock 'n' roll staged around iconic Savannah backdrops like the Telfair Academy and Asbury Memorial Church for the first time! With two weeks of concerts, events and educational presentations in the performing arts, Maria and Sherrill have once again gifted Savannah with world-class talent.

Knowing that one of the world’s greatest baritone performers and three-time Grammy winner chooses Savannah to educate, mentor and foster young people through his nonprofit organization makes my music-loving heart happy. Thank you Sherrill and Maria for gracing us with your musical gifts, our world sounds better with y’all in it!

