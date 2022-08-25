Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker

In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend.
“Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have great memories of playing ball or watching games on Baker Field,” said Community Development Director Ken Malcom in a released statement. “What better way to honor its legacy than to host a softball game between two groups who are also integral to the community, the Covington Police Department and the Covington Fire Department.”
The Bicentennial Battle on Baker Field is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but donations will be collected for one of Covington’s own public safety family members, Brian Thompson, a captain in the Fire Marshal’s office. Thompson is currently battling a serious illness and all donations collected will be given to his family.
“We are excited to have Newton Federal Bank as a sponsor who will be giving out hot dogs, Cracker Jacks and chips,” according to Malcom. “The Police Who Care will be giving out water and soda. Scoops Covington will be giving away shaved ice sponsored by FaceBook. The Atlanta Braves and Newton Federal have provided door prizes. There will also be a limited number of souvenirs for the crowd so arrive early to secure some Battle on Baker memorabilia, great ballpark food and a good spot for the game. There’s limited seating on the concrete bleachers and in the outfield where two grandstands will be added. so please consider bringing a chair for the event.”
Baker Field is located on Conyers Street, across from the Covington Visitors Center. Parts of Conyers Street near the field will be closed, allowing pedestrian traffic only.
Mac McKibben will be playing stadium organ baseball-themed music to give the game a more nostalgic feel. Also local deejay Ty Rumble will be playing music including each players “walk up song.” Each player’s walk up song will be selected by members of the opposing team.
