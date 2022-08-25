Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker

“Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have great memories of playing ball or watching games on Baker Field,” said Community Development Director Ken Malcom in a released statement. “What better way to honor its legacy than to host a softball game between two groups who are also integral to the community, the Covington Police Department and the Covington Fire Department.”

The Bicentennial Battle on Baker Field is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but donations will be collected for one of Covington’s own public safety family members, Brian Thompson, a captain in the Fire Marshal’s office. Thompson is currently battling a serious illness and all donations collected will be given to his family.