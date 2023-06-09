BreakingNews
Trump-appointed judge who issued rulings favorable to him assigned to oversee criminal case
Construction set to begin at The Varsity’s newest location

Credit: Adam Carey

By Adam Carey, Rome News-Tribune
44 minutes ago

Construction crews were at the site of The Varsity’s newest location in Rome, Georgia this week, laying out the concrete slab that should be poured next week.

“We’re fully into the construction process now,” Project Builders Supervisor Joshua Montague said. “Assuming no problems arise, we should be ready to open by the end of the year.”

The Spider Webb Drive location was sold in the winter of 2021 for $1 million, brokered by Toles, Temple and Wright Real Estate. The Dairy Queen restaurant shuttered soon after that, and demolition was completed in July of 2022.

The original plans called for a 4,358-square-foot restaurant with outside seating.

Credit: Adam Carey

The plans also show the entrance to the parking lot on Spider Webb Drive and the exit on East First Street, similar to what Dairy Queen had. Two lanes of traffic were planned to circle the restaurant; one for the drive through and the second a bypass.

Variance requests for a reduced landscaping buffer and smaller lanes of traffic were approved in January 2022, then activity at the site stalled, sparking rumors that the deal had fallen through.

However, according to the project manager, the project is full speed ahead now.

As the construction plans begin to take shape, work also continues on a revised vision for a North Broad redevelopment corridor.

Tax allocation district talks for the North Broad Street Corridor and Five Points area are still underway.

Under a TAD, any increase in property taxes stemming from improvements would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.

There is a hotel project proposed for the parcel next door to the fast food restaurant. A reworked site plan for a proposed hotel in the Five Points area is expected to go before the Rome-Floyd County Board of Adjustments on June 15 after several variance requests for a Home 2 Suites by Hilton were denied.

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Adam Carey, Rome News-Tribune
